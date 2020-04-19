Phoenixcoin Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $394,825.65 and approximately $242.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.01152172 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058621 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033754 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00175409 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00187446 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00047450 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 78,186,900 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

