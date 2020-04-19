Pigeoncoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $60,372.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $60,372.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006818 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 5,039,039,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.