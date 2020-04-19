Pinkcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $277.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $510,356.61 and $277.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Cryptohub and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.01135142 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00061014 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00201256 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002065 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 442,420,358 coins and its circulating supply is 417,159,922 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

