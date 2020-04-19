Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Given $70.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $70.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Piper Sandler Companies an industry rank of 216 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PIPR. ValuEngine downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of PIPR stock traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 72,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.37. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $280.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 12.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

