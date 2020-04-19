PIVX Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. PIVX has a total market cap of $15.40 million and $1.56 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00003781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. During the last week, PIVX has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00021535 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002786 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Graviex, Upbit, Trade By Trade, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Coinroom, Coinbe, Binance, BiteBTC, Bisq and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.