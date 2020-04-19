Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,645 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Planet Fitness worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 493.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,786 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 85,663.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 25,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig R. Benson purchased 25,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $1,586,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau purchased 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.57 per share, with a total value of $1,271,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

