PlayChip (PLA) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, PlayChip has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $130.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.22 or 0.04514839 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013957 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005318 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008743 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

