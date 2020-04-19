Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Short Interest Update

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ PTE opened at $1.15 on Friday. Polarityte has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.

Get Polarityte alerts:

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,636.46% and a negative return on equity of 169.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polarityte will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Elliot Mann sold 12,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $38,755.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 440,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,986.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard Hague sold 12,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $39,109.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,122.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,947 shares of company stock worth $214,979. Company insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Polarityte in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,884,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Polarityte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Polarityte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTE. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.