Polis (POLIS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,748.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Polis has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00009514 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Polis has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and $15,748.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

