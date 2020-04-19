Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 527 ($6.93).

PLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Polypipe Group from GBX 626 ($8.23) to GBX 576 ($7.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank raised Polypipe Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Polypipe Group alerts:

LON PLP traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 456.50 ($6.00). 202,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 473.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 495.98. Polypipe Group has a twelve month low of GBX 365 ($4.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 620 ($8.16). The company has a market capitalization of $917.55 million and a P/E ratio of 18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.94.

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 29.60 ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 28.70 ($0.38) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polypipe Group will post 2649.0001415 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 8.10 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Polypipe Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Polypipe Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49%.

Polypipe Group Company Profile

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Polypipe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polypipe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.