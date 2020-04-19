PolySwarm Reaches Market Cap of $1.76 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $1,312.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, TOPBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.02 or 0.02742973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00226195 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

