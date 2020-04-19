PopularCoin (POP) Price Tops $0.0001

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 216.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $216,492.62 and $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 240% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00595802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00046939 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005895 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007545 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,009,256,594 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.