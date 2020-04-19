PostCoin Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, PostCoin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. PostCoin has a market capitalization of $10,277.16 and $3.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PostCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PostCoin alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005757 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About PostCoin

PostCoin (CRYPTO:POST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top.

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.