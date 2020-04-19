Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.

PCH has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research report on Thursday.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

In related news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $178,013.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $879,275.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,383,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,130,000 after acquiring an additional 76,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter worth about $63,508,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 695,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,102,000 after purchasing an additional 79,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 207,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

PCH traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,293. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93. Potlatchdeltic has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.