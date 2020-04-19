PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Cut by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 55.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.79.

NYSE PPG opened at $93.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.