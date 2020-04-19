Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.65% of Pra Group worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pra Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pra Group in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pra Group in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pra Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Pra Group stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. Pra Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

