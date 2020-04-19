Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Short Interest Update

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 5,585,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Pra Group has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.54 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Pra Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pra Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pra Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Pra Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Pra Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pra Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pra Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,953,000.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

