Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,292 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Preferred Bank worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Preferred Bank by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Preferred Bank by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.55. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.32.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 33.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

