Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 111,333.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,333 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Premier worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Premier by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,191,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,521,000 after acquiring an additional 134,866 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,920,000 after buying an additional 716,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,680,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,406,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Premier by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,578,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,811,000 after purchasing an additional 60,608 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Premier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,229,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINC. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Premier in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $33.13 on Friday. Premier Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative return on equity of 64.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

