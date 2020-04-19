PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Short Interest Update

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,300 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 483,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ PRGX opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. PRGX Global has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.43). PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PRGX Global will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of PRGX Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in PRGX Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in PRGX Global by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PRGX Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 187,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.