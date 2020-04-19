Primecoin Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, CoinEgg, BX Thailand and Bittylicious. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $662,730.79 and $3,946.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 31,473,799 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

