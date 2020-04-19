Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $1,859,000. Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

NYSE:PG opened at $124.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $300.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

