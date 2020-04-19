Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $82.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average is $74.94. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.