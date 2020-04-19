Prometeus (PROM) Market Capitalization Hits $2.22 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $274,461.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00005808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.15 or 0.02756159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00225642 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00057207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,290,000 tokens. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

