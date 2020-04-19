Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of PB traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,420. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average of $66.62. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.99 per share, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,822.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zalman bought 15,056 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.17 per share, with a total value of $649,967.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $981,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.