PutinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0001

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $77,916.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033632 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00047137 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000694 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,210.38 or 0.99639141 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00062388 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,078,542,553 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

