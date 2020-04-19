Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Market Cap Tops $139,255.80

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00028040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $139,255.80 and $1.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,058 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

