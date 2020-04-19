Qbao (QBT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,291.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $309,394.13 and $3,291.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Coinnest.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000117 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Allcoin, Gate.io, Coinnest and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

