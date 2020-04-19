QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Down 28.1% in March

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. QCR has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $44.76.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. QCR had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that QCR will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.