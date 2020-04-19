qiibee Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One qiibee token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, qiibee has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. qiibee has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $861.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.59 or 0.02755005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00224927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00056790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00050248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee's total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,296,486 tokens. qiibee's official website is qiibee.com. qiibee's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. qiibee's official message board is blog.qiibee.com.

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

