Qtum Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00019535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu and Iquant. Qtum has a total market cap of $143.17 million and $386.66 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005609 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,289,240 coins and its circulating supply is 102,189,220 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, DigiFinex, Crex24, EXX, Coindeal, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, HBUS, Allcoin, Coinsuper, BCEX, ZB.COM, OKEx, Liqui, Upbit, HitBTC, Bitbns, Bibox, Kucoin, LBank, Coinrail, BitForex, Ovis, CoinEx, Cobinhood, LiteBit.eu, Coinone, Livecoin, Huobi, Bithumb, Bit-Z, Gate.io, DragonEX, ABCC, Bitfinex, Liquid, BigONE, Coinnest, OTCBTC, Exrates, Poloniex, CoinExchange, GOPAX, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

