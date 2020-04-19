QuadrantProtocol Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $281,874.80 and $181,222.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.82 or 0.02779422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00225502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00057079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

