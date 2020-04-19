Quantstamp Achieves Market Cap of $5.00 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, Kucoin and DDEX. Quantstamp has a market cap of $5.00 million and $329,198.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.98 or 0.02772040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00225362 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00057069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00050570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, GOPAX, IDEX, Binance, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

