Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches Market Cap of $4.51 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $92,198.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000881 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Liqui and Upbit. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005784 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00019610 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.38 or 0.02373540 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008124 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000933 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,905,989 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, CoinExchange, Tidex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

