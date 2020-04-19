Quark (QRK) Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Quark has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. Quark has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $223.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000325 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 264,113,852 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

