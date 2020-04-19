QuarkChain Reaches Market Cap of $6.36 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $33.94, $32.15 and $7.50. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,360,182,767 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

