R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the March 15th total of 7,444,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In other news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli purchased 9,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,203.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,703.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,708,440.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.55. 776,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 116.79% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

