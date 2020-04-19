Radium (RADS) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Radium has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $4,005.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radium coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00005636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. Over the last week, Radium has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00019600 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000489 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Radium

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 4,002,975 coins and its circulating supply is 3,984,966 coins. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

