Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.0169 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $100.83 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges including QBTC, Nanex, IDCM and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.84 or 0.02750983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00225314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00050663 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,977,735,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, QBTC, Graviex, Cryptopia, IDCM, Nanex, CryptoBridge, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

