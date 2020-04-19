Raymond James Downgrades CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Outperform

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of CUBE opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,166,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,579,000 after acquiring an additional 316,440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,521,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,790,000 after acquiring an additional 295,170 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,105,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,022 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 4,060,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,825,000 after acquiring an additional 332,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

