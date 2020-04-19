Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,446,000 after acquiring an additional 951,447 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,821,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,605,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,702,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $299.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.94. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.51, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.36.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total transaction of $2,337,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $590,467.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,187.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,458,174 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

