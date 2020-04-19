Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 6,971 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $106.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.09. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

