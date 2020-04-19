Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,942,000 after buying an additional 54,763 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $45.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.6721 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

