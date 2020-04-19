Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $8.93 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

