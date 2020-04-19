Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,867 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Kenneth Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,366.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Insiders acquired 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

Shares of OXY opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.