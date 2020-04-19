Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,260 shares of company stock worth $15,045,606 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $149.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.39. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $152.59.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.47.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.