Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,760,000 after purchasing an additional 554,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,563,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,123,000 after purchasing an additional 209,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,086,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,431 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,791,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,213,000 after purchasing an additional 124,343 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metlife alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of MET opened at $33.06 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.