Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,390 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $228.41 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $154.52 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.94 and its 200-day moving average is $223.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total value of $1,265,204.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,223.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $782,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,558,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,197 shares of company stock worth $17,844,166 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

