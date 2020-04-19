Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,081 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,295,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 333,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blackstone Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

