RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.73% of RBB Bancorp worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 157,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 83,630 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2,153.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter. 33.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The company has a market cap of $249.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.25. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 24.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Kao bought 9,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $159,485.30. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.